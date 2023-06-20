Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Acadian Timber Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in forest management including planning, growing, harvesting, marketing and sales of trees in order to realize value from its timberlands, selling its fibre to regional consumers including lumber mills, pulp, and paper mills and other buyers of primary forest products. The company was founded on December 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Edmundston, Canada.

