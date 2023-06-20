Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0363 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $25.80 million and $1.30 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018287 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,758.58 or 0.99956043 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.03742749 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,618,022.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

