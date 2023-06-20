Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.81. 453,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,441,624. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

