Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 6,836.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,634 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

DFIV opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.85.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

