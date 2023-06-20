Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. 341,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

