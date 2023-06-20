Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516,514 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

