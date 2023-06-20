Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 685,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,974,264. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.