Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.94. 78,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,344. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $296.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.22.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

