Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 2,689 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

