Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.62. 25,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,415. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $84.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

