Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

