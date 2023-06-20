Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for 1.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.29% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $26,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

DSGX stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. 12,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.11 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

