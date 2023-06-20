Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 19,909 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,909 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for about 2.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Rogers Communications worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after buying an additional 3,163,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,535,000 after buying an additional 1,438,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,152,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,656,000 after buying an additional 1,304,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,174,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after buying an additional 1,008,794 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.