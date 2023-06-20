Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 737 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,417,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $267.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.