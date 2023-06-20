Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 809 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,068 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.67. 273,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $143.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

