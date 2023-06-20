Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $11.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.94. 2,601,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $518.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.42.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

