Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.77. 439,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,524. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.