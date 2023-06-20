Airtel Africa Plc (AAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of AAF opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.52. Airtel Africa has a 52-week low of GBX 104.09 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.10 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 862.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.
