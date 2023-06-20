Airtel Africa Plc (AAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AAF opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.52. Airtel Africa has a 52-week low of GBX 104.09 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 173.10 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 862.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

