Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,080.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.20 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.31 per share, with a total value of $25,016.01.

On Wednesday, June 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 273 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.69 per share, with a total value of $25,031.37.

On Monday, June 12th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.43 per share, with a total value of $25,048.53.

On Monday, June 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 269 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, with a total value of $25,011.62.

On Thursday, June 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 272 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $25,024.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.06 per share, with a total value of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.52 per share, with a total value of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

