Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.47

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.47 and last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 42082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.