Aleph Zero (AZERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $194.43 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003352 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $194.43 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 215,520,958 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

