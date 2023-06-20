Alpine 4 (ALPP) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) is one of 38 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alpine 4 to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine 4’s rivals have a beta of -8.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 906% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.56 million -$12.88 million -5.69 Alpine 4 Competitors $388.72 million -$11.07 million 25.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alpine 4’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4. Alpine 4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -12.02% -18.47% -9.43% Alpine 4 Competitors -89.81% -45.93% -18.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alpine 4 and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine 4 Competitors 92 370 721 33 2.57

Alpine 4 currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 705.86%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.41%. Given Alpine 4’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

