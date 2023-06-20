AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.47

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.47 and last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 407006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

AMERCO Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

