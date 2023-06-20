American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.81

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.81 and last traded at $71.56, with a volume of 25565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMWD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $982,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 105,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

