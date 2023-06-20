AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.9% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $183.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,273 shares of company stock valued at $105,410,246. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

