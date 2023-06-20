Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $71,226.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $71,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $933,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $71,685.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $139,740.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

AMKR stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. 1,968,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

