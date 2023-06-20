Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $1,874,737.80 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. 794,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,207. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.