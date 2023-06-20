Analyzing Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) & Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 5.67% 17.12% 1.34% Sandvik AB (publ) 8.97% 18.20% 8.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Sandvik AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $73.37 billion 0.67 $3.62 billion $3.10 11.62 Sandvik AB (publ) $11.14 billion N/A $1.11 billion $0.82 23.15

Dividends

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has higher revenue and earnings than Sandvik AB (publ). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandvik AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and Sandvik AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 5 0 2.40 Sandvik AB (publ) 1 3 4 0 2.38

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus price target of $304.57, suggesting a potential upside of 745.33%. Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $193.00, suggesting a potential upside of 916.86%. Given Sandvik AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sandvik AB (publ) is more favorable than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Sandvik AB (publ) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business. The Property-Casualty Reinsurance segment covers global property-casualty reinsurance business. The ERGO Life and Health Germany segment includes German life and health primary insurance business, global travel insurance business, and digital ventures business. The EGRO Property-Casualty Germany segment covers German property-casualty insurance business, excluding digital ventures business. The ERGO International segment focuses on primary insurance business outside Germany. The company was founded by Carl von Thieme on April 3, 1880 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions. The Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions segment manufactures and sells tools and tooling systems for industrial metal cutting. The Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology segment supplies mining and construction equipment and tools, and related services and digital solutions. The Sandvik Materials Technology segment produces stainless steels and special alloys such as tube, pipe, wire, strip, and metal powder. The Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions segment refers to the provision of equipment, service and technical solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. The company was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

