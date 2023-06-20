AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Position Trimmed by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $23.64. 328,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,154. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $40.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,095,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 798,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,148.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,089,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,196,433. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.