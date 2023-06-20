Ardor Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $556,052.16 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $61.45 million and $556,052.16 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00031091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

