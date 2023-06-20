Asset Management Resources LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

