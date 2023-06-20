Asset Management Resources LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.89. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

