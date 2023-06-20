Avalanche 1-Day Volume Reaches $130.03 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $12.25 or 0.00042651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.23 billion and $130.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,695,224 coins and its circulating supply is 344,975,774 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

