Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Scott J. Kinney Buys 1,257 Shares

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AVA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 110,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

