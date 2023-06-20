Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $5.18 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $608.00 million and approximately $30.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $5.18 or 0.00018527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

