Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Major Shareholder (Cyprus) Ltd Vnv Sells 93,228 Shares

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) major shareholder (Cyprus) Ltd Vnv sold 93,228 shares of Babylon stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $54,072.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,476,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE BBLN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 456,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,522. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $311.12 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Babylon by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 390,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Babylon during the second quarter worth $707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Babylon by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 550,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Babylon by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

