Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 407,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $4,296,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 180,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 62,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,753,000 after acquiring an additional 279,708 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $74.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

