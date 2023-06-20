Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, CLSA raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 720.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 787,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baozun by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth about $2,667,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baozun stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $4.29. 79,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,562. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $370.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.78 million. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

