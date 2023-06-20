Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. 3,753,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,907,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

