Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $3,189,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. 140,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

