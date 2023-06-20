Berenberg Bank Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $500.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.65. 453,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $290.31 and a 1 year high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

