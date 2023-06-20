Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $371.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $371.10 and last traded at $371.10, with a volume of 49 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $371.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
