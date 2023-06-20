BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $377,415.97 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $356.55 million and approximately $377,415.97 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $28,710.34 or 1.00013291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018791 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002283 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,982.03771643 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $403,074.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

