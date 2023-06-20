BlueArk Price Reaches $0.0010 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,924.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00394804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00092483 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018270 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00031883 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

