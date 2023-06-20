BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.40 and last traded at C$13.42. Approximately 88,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 192,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.48.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.70.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

