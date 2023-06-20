BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.97 and last traded at C$19.00. Approximately 59,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 55,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.04.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.57.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.