BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 4.7 %

BWA traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. 457,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,753. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

