BrightSpire Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BrightSpire Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BrightSpire Capital

BRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

