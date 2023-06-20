BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 145 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 145 ($1.86) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTGOF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 225 ($2.88) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.52) to GBX 280 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

BT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 11,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,371. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

