Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,083. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.62.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

